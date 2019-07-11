VIERA, Fla. — It is a goal that may seem unattainable, but Brevard County leaders are pushing to have zero deadly and violent crashes on the Space Coast.

In last 5 years, there have been 390 fatalities on Brevard roads

Leaders may adopt plan that will figure out how to lessen crashes

It is a part of a new plan called Vision Zero that claims traffic fatalities and serious injuries are preventable.

The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is meeting Thursday to approve a resolution to endorse and set up Vision Zero.

According to the TPO, over the past five years there have been 390 fatalities and 2,825 serious injury crashes on Brevard County roads.

Other areas have already adopted Vision Zero, including Orlando.

"Cities like New York and San Francisco and Portland have seen double-digit reductions in fatalities and serious injuries by using this approach to reducing crashes and fatalities," Billy Hattaway, Orlando's transportation director said last month.

It is a systematic approach to safety that is data-driven, analyzing problem spots in the county and figuring out how to reduce crashes there.

Key priorities of the plan include managing speed through street designs, safety cameras and setting slower speed limits.

It also includes investing in roadway safety in underserved communities and engaging both drivers and pedestrians.

A task force would be set up on the Space Coast to support Vision Zero.