WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven father is dead and two of his children are recovering after a crash in Polk County that involved an Orlando driver on Sunday.

Sandeep Kumar Beri of Winter Haven was killed

The investigation is still ongoing

At around 11:58 a.m., 22-year-old Nannett Cruz Garcia of Orlando was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla going eastbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard when for some unknown reason she crossed the raised median and struck a 2007 PT Cruiser head on, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was a 15 year old with a learner's permit. His father, 57-year-old Sandeep Kumar Beri, was in the front passenger seat and his 7-year-old sister was in the rear passenger seat.

The elder Beri was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old driver, who was driving the car legally noted the Sheriff's Office, was also taken to the medical center where he is in stable condition.

His sister was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Everyone in the PT Cruiser wore their seatbelts and the airbags were deployed, stated the Sheriff's Office.

Garcia was also taken to the medical center for serious injuries and she is in critical condition.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd was at the scene on Sunday, who called the crash devastating.

"This was just a devastating crash. It is a reminder for all of us to drive safely and remain aware of our surroundings while driving. Our sympathies and prayers go out to the Beri Family for their loss," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.