ORLANDO, Fla. — Jeanette Melendez says the traffic lights at the intersection of University Boulevard and Econ Trail are entirely too short. She wrote to Traffic Inbox, asking how to get them fixed.

Econ Trail and University Boulevard

Drivers: Intersection can add 10-15 minutes to commute

Orange County now monitoring traffic cycles

She's not the only one frustrated by the intersection.

Cherisse Rivera, the hospital manager at University Animal Hospital, has seen it all when it comes to University Boulevard.

“So it went from a one-lane highway to a six-lane highway," she said. "We used to have orange groves and cow pastures.”

While Cherrisse welcomes that growth, the past several years has put a strain on certain intersections, like Econ Trail.

Imagine waiting four, five, maybe even six light cycles just to make a left turn.

That’s what some viewers claim they are doing on the northbound side of the Trail trying to get onto University Boulevard.

“Econ has not grown,” said Rivera. “It’s a one-turn highway. So coming through that intersection alone can add 10 to 15 minutes to your commute.”

As it turns out, Orange County is able to monitor this intersection remotely from the traffic cameras they have access to. They say they are going to monitor the area for the next several days during peak times to determine if any adjustments need to be made.

Cherrisse, who has lived here her whole life, has some advice for now.

“Give yourself some extra time, you never know what’s going to happen. If there’s even one accident on University, you’re going to be stuck for a very long time,” she said.

