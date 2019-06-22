ORLANDO, Fla. — A man trying to cross a Colonial Drive intersection in Orlando was killed on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 11:50 p.m., Siever Silalahi, 27, was driving a 2009 Toyota Matrix on Colonial Drive eastbound at the Avalon Park Boulevard when he struck the 53-year-old Orlando man who was attempting to cross, explained the FHP.

The man died at the scene.

Silalahi, of Loma Linda, Calf., was not under the influence of alcohol, stated the FHP.

The investigation is ongoing.