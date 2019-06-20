VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a two-vehicle, wrong-way head-on crash on State Road 415 in rural Volusia County that began when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation and it fled on Wednesday night.

Freddie Pleas, passenger drove wrong way and died in crash: FHP

A driver in a second vehicle was injured, in serious condition

The driver of a northbound Chevrolet sedan, Freddie Pleas, 21, of Deltona and an unidentified male passenger were killed when their vehicle veered into the southbound lanes and into the path of a southbound Mazda van driven by James Marshall, 31, of Sanford, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 11:10 p.m. at State Road 415 and Acorn Lake Park, according to preliminary crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over the Chevrolet sedan at Collins Avenue for an unspecified traffic violation when it "actively fled from the deputy," according to FHP's report.

Pleas drove north in the southbound lanes before crashing into the van, described the FHP.

Marshall, the driver of the van, was taken to Central Florida Regional Medical Center in Sanford in serious condition.

The south and northbound lanes of State Road 415 were closed for hours. They reopened before 5:30 a.m.

The crash happened in a rural area called Osteen, which is east of Deltona.

An investigation is ongoing.