FLORIDA — Three drivers have died in three separate crashes Tuesday night throughout Central Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In Osceola County, a pickup truck flipped over

Another wreck saw another pickup truck hit a tree

The FHP stated that one crash on U.S. 192 in Osceola County killed a driver when his 2004 Ford pickup truck flipped over after it struck the rear of a 1999 Chevy van at around 7:15 p.m.

A 9-year-old girl in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

During the second crash, a motorcyclist died in a separate hit-and-run crash at U.S. 192 and Vineland Road in Osceola County at around 8:25 p.m.

The male driver who hit 28-year-old Kissimmee resident Brian Sosa Roman is still on the run and no description of that driver or the vehicle was given by the FHP.

Roman was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Finally in the third crash, a 2006 Toyota pickup truck hit a tree on Interstate 95 in Volusia County at around 9:25 p.m., according to the FHP.

The 18-year-old driver, Tsa'dric Sands, was ejected from the truck and was taken to Halifax Medical Center in serious condition.

Passenger Melvin Brown, 19, was killed.