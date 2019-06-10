SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Could a street sign that's out of place possibly be a danger to drivers?

Wrong way signs positioned at wrong angle, confusing driver

Turnkpike sends crew to address issue after Spectrum News 13 question

More Traffic Inbox stories

Want to submit a story for Ryan Harper? Click here

That's exactly what one viewer, Nydia Torres, says is happening in Seminole County at one of the interchanges along State Road 417.

Picture this: You are turning onto an entrance ramp on a major interstate and you immediately come face to face with wrong-way signs. And the signs are pointed at such an angle that it may make you think for a few seconds that you are getting on the wrong ramp.

Torres is specifically pointing out the Southbound entrance ramp to State Road 417 from Rinehart Road, placing the interchange in the Sanford/Lake Mary area in Seminole County.

She told us that the signs can be confusing and need to be checked for angle positioning. Drivers sometimes unfamiliar with the area have a tendency to panic for a few moments, making conditions unsafe.

To back up Lydia's claims, we did a crash search history and found 48 wrecks reported near the interchange in the last year alone. Some of those were reported right at the entrance to the ramp.

After contacting the Turnpike, we were told that upon our request a fix may be happening soon, which prompted a brief second visit.

We were able to contact Florida's Turnpike Enterprise which maintains this section of State Road 417 and they were able to get out there. They told us that their maintenance crews found the signs to be angled incorrectly and they claimed to have straightened them, potentially rectifying the problem.

Thanks for your question Nydia! And to submit your own question or problem, head to mynews13.com/trafficinbox and fill out the simple form.