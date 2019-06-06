NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach residents say their crosswalks are still missing something, even after a flashing beacon at a crosswalk in front of a condo was installed to warn drivers to stop.

Spectrum News 13 visited the crosswalk in front of the Ocean Walk Condominiums off of A1A, which now has a flashing beacon to warn drives to stop.

"The flashing light seems to give pedestrians a false sense of security," said Donna, a longtime New Smyrna Beach resident, who is still not convinced the crosswalk is any safer with the addition.

She said there have been injuries in the area before.

Volusia County Traffic Engineering was able to confirm that A1A is in fact a county maintained road.

The Ocean Walk developer was required to install a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) a couple of years ago with "stop here for pedestrian" signage and stop bar since the beach access is their private access.

The county has also installed advanced leading edge LED pedestrian warning signs that activate when the RRFB is turn on. The residents were very pleased with the stop for pedestrian's compliance rate after these improvements were installed.

One of the residents counted the number. This is the first compliant Spectrum News 13 has had in a while.

Tom Baselice, who lives in the condos, is not convinced the problem is totally fixed.

"I think that may help a little bit but it's still dangerous," he said.

Some citizens say the yellow lights still send the wrong message to drivers. They would like to see the lights eventually turn red since, they say, drivers associate red better with stop as opposed to yellow.

"The flashing light needs to be changed a little bit so that when people do hit the flashing light it will flash yellow for a few seconds and then they shouldn't cross until it flashes red," said Donna.

One of the problems she has is when you press the button to cross, pedestrians are not necessarily waiting for vehicles to stop.

Vehicles may be going 50 or 60 mph in a speed limit zone that is only 45 mph.

In fact, the speed limit is part of the problem. Baselice said that not only does he think the speed limit is too high to expect drivers to slam on their brakes but it changes in certain areas of A1A as well with no consistency.

Volusia County did ask certain staff to go out and evaluate if any additional pedestrian signage is necessary (ie., inform pedestrian to wait for cars to stop prior to walking across road).

Locals like Baselice and Stephen Osterman try to raise awareness for drivers and pedestrians alike but not only for one crosswalk.

The endgame they are hoping for is to transform A1A in New Smyrna Beach into a "Complete Street" and making it a safety corridor, potentially lowering speed limits and improving pedestrian safety.

Osterman said that a presentation to the county could be coming later this month.

Until then, Baselice is urging both pedestrians and drivers to be careful.

"Take a look around you and be careful when you see advance warning for the crosswalk," said Baselice. "Look for people and try to be cautious."