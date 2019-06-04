OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a marked Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle allegedly hitting and killing a person Monday night, according to authorities.

Identity of deputy, pedestrian not released

The crash happened at around 9:05 p.m. at State Road 50 (West Colonial Drive) and Blackwood Avenue in Ocoee, stated the Ocoee Police Department in a news release.

Despite being next to an Orlando Health hospital, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ocoee Police Department have yet to release the name of the sheriff's deputy involved in the crash nor the name of the pedestrian.