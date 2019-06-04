CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A Cadillac that was speeding on a Casselberry road early Tuesday morning crashed, causing the driver and a passenger to suffer severe injuries, according to police.

Cadillac was going more than 100 mph

Driver, passenger listed in critical condition

At around 2:10 a.m., a white four-door Cadillac was going more than 100 mph, according to a radar recording by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Red Bug Lake Road when it failed to get onto State Road 436 (Semoran Boulevard) northbound and struck the barrier under the overpass, stated Cmdr. Michael Schaefer of the Casselberry Police Department.

Members of the Seminole County Fire Department were returning to their station when they happened upon the crash and helped, Schaefer stated in a news release.

While the rear passengers in the Cadillac could be removed quickly, the driver and a passenger had to be extricated and they suffered severe injuries, he stated.

Currently, there are no charges yet.