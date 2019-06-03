DELAND, Fla. — A Port Orange motorcyclist is dead after he was struck from behind by a truck, which resulted in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday in DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 1:30 p.m., Andrew August of Jupiter, Fla., was driving a 2017 truck going eastbound on the right lane of East New York Avenue at the intersection of Prevatt Avenue when he failed to stop at the red light, described the FHP.

August, 28, struck the rear of a 2017 Harley-Davison motorcycle, which was pushed underneath a 2011 Toyota 4-door car, stated the FHP.

As the motorcycle caught fire, the truck then crashed into the rear of the Toyota, explained the FHP.

The 69-year-old motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, stated the FHP. His identity has not been released since his family has not been notified, continued the FHP.

August and his 22-year-old passenger, Justin Ray of Zolfo Springs, received minor injuries and they wore their seatbelts, confirmed the FHP.

The Toyota's 21-year-old driver and a 62-year-old passenger — both of Deltona and both wore their seatbelts — were taken to Halifax Medical Center for minor injuries, according to the FHP.

Authorities stated that charges are pending against August and that this was not an alcohol-related crash.