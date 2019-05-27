ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a black SUV after it struck an Orlando woman who was trying to cross Orange Blossom Trail early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Identity of the woman not released

Authorities looking for black SUV with Florida Gator decal

At around 1:17 a.m., the 62-year-old woman was walking across the Orlando street, from east to west and north of 40th Street, when a black Chevy SUV's front struck her and then fled the scene, described the FHP.

The SUV may have been driven down 43rd Street, law enforcement suggested.

The woman died at the scene, according FHP. They believe the woman was homeless, and they are still trying to contact her family before they release her name.

Troopers believe the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

Authorities did not get a description of the driver, but the SUV should have a Florida Gator decal on the top left corner in the back of the vehicle and the FHP expects there should be damage to the front of the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 1-407-737-2213 or the Crimeline at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).