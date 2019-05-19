OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 57-year-old ATV passenger was killed near Holopaw Graves Road in Osceola County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At around 9:20 p.m., Kevin Buchanon was driving a 2019 Can Am ATV on private property off of Holopaw Graves Road with Michael Little as a passenger.
Buchanon, a 50-year-old Orlando resident, lost control and the ATV overturned, the FHP stated, adding that Little was thrown and was declared dead at the scene.
Little did not wear a helmet or wore a seatbelt, stated the FHP, while Buchanon did wear a seatbelt, but no helmet.
The FHP stated it is not sure if Buchanon was under the influence of alcohol.
The investigation is ongoing.