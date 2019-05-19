OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 57-year-old ATV passenger was killed near Holopaw Graves Road in Osceola County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Michael Little was thrown from the ATV, died at the scene

At around 9:20 p.m., Kevin Buchanon was driving a 2019 Can Am ATV on private property off of Holopaw Graves Road with Michael Little as a passenger.

Buchanon, a 50-year-old Orlando resident, lost control and the ATV overturned, the FHP stated, adding that Little was thrown and was declared dead at the scene.

Little did not wear a helmet or wore a seatbelt, stated the FHP, while Buchanon did wear a seatbelt, but no helmet.

The FHP stated it is not sure if Buchanon was under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.