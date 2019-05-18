MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday in Mount Dora. Happened Friday just after 5 a.m. on Old Highway 441 near Harris Road.

Demossi Weaver's family are praying for answers

The investigation is still ongoing

Troopers Saturday morning are searching for the driver of a pickup truck involved in the crash that took the life of a 21-year-old man on Old Highway 441 near Harris Road at around 5:19 a.m., Friday.



The family of Demossi Jarrod Weaver brought their pleas to the spot where the young man was killed.

Troopers say Weaver was walking or standing here off Old Highway 441 when that driver hit him and kept going.

Weaver's body was found later by someone who happened to have been walking in the area.

Friends and family were at the area on Friday night for a vigil.



Weaver's brother told Spectrum News 13 that the family is leaning on their faith and praying they will soon get answers.

"I'm trying to do my best to hold my composure because I don't want to let family and friends down. I don't want to not be there for people but I lost someone who was there for me and someone I was there for and it's just a lot of heartbreak a lot of sadness," said Roderick Weaver.

It is not clear at this point exactly what kind of pickup truck troopers are looking for or even what color it is.



However, troopers say there will be front-end damage on that truck.

The owner of a convenient store nearby told Spectrum News 13 that troopers have surveillance video showing a damaged pickup truck.