PAISLEY, Fla. — A person has died and two others were hurt in a Lake County crash that involved four vehicles and downed power lines early Saturday morning.

2 who were injured were flown out as trauma alerts

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on Country Road 42 and National Forest Service Road 545 A in Paisley, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Not much has been released, however, four vehicles were involved in the crash that resulted in power lines being down.

One person died at the scene and two other people were flown out of the area as trauma alerts, described the FHP.

The road was blocked for a time.