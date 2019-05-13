OCALA, Fla. — An Oregon man was struck and killed on Sunday night while standing in a Marion County road.

FHP: Nicklaus Knight standing in the middle of NE 7th Street

He was struck by Honda CR-V just before 9 p.m. Sunday

Just before 9 p.m., Angeline Weller was driving a 2015 Honda CR-V eastbound on NE 7th Street in Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said that the 78-year-old Ocala resident did not see Nicklaus Knight "standing in the eastbound lane" of the road before her vehicle struck him.

The 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

Weller and her passenger were not injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.