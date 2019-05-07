ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There were no students in a school bus crash that involved a pickup truck on Monday morning in Orange County, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported

More information is expected to be released

A pickup truck and a school bus were going southbound on State Road 417 when another vehicle changed lanes in front of the pickup truck, which lost control, explained Lt. Kim Montes to Spectrum News 13.

The pickup truck hit the school bus, stated Montes.

There were no students on the bus and no one was injured, she said.

#OrangeCounty: Crash on SR-417 SB blocks two left lanes south of the Beachline (MM 25). Looks like it involves a school bus #orlando #Traffic pic.twitter.com/hkBsu6MoNb — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) May 7, 2019

The school bus was able to drive away.

Montes did not give out any other details.