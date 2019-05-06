SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Long delays to SunRail's train system Monday were caused by damage from Sunday's storms in Longwood, according to the Florida Dept. of Transportation.

Downed power line affecting train signal system in Seminole County

Delays still mroe than 90 minutes in some cases

FDOT repair work, delays may continue into Wednesday

A high energy power line came down in Longwood Sunday, impacting the train signal system — an issue that was discovered during Monday's commute.

FDOT says the damage caused by the outages is "fairly extensive," and crews have to go from crossing to crossing to fix the problem.

As a result, repair work may continue into Wednesday.

Crossing guards are slowing traffic and walking both SunRail and Amtrak trains through the crossings.

The delays are particularly affecting trains running through Longwood and Sanford, with some delays going well more than 90 minutes, but FDOT says the delays are causing a ripple effect throughout the 49-mile system.

FDOT says the delays will become shorter as more of the system comes back online.

Commuter Tracy O'Connor says she waited over an hour to get on a train to work, and has never seen delays this bad.

"Well they have told us it is going to be a 90 minute delay," O'Connor said. "I was hoping to catch the earlier train that was coming later, but there is nothing you can do about thunderstorms coming through."