DELAND, Fla. —A man who may have just been discharged from a hospital was struck and killed on North Stone Street in DeLand on Wednesday morning, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

Man was still wearing hospital bracelet, socks

The FHP stated that Deidre Fonville, 29, driving her 1997 Buick Century to her job at Walmart when she said she struck something that cracked her windshield and banged up her car.

Sad scene in #Deland: @FHPOrlando & @VolusiaSheriff working a car v. pedestrian crash along International Speedway Blvd by N. Stone St. Being careful not to show the body bag by median, as we await more info on early AM crash. @MyNews13 @MyNews13Traffic pic.twitter.com/hr6HROIjgw — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) May 1, 2019

She turned her car around and discovered a man in the street. Fonville stayed at the scene as her family came to support her, stated the FHP.

The FHP believes the 72-year-old DeLand man may have recently been discharged from a hospital that is about a mile away, because he was still wearing a hospital bracelet and hospital socks.