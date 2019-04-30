OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were killed in a head-on crash in Osceola County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

2 drivers, passengers were wearing seat belts, FHP says

The names of people involved have not been released

At about 5:50 a.m., the male driver of a 2011 Honda van was going eastbound on State Road 60 when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck the front of a 2008 Honda Pilot SUV, the FHP said in a news release.

The male driver of the van and the male driver of the Pilot were both killed at the scene, while the male passenger of the Pilot was taken to Indian River Hospital, where he died, troopers said.

All three people were wearing seat belts, FHP said.

Troopers are still trying to determine whether the driver of the van was under the influence of alcohol.

The names and ages of those involved have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.