SANFORD, Fla. — A 35-year-old man died early Sunday after he was hit by a car while walking along Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Sanford.

Matthew Polchinski was killed

The investigation is ongoing

Matthew Polchinski of Longwood died after the 12:50 a.m. crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes in a news release.

Polchinski was walking north on the edge of the outside, southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard when he was hit by a southbound 2016 Kia Rio driven by Christian Figueroa, 23, of Sanford.

The front right of the car hit Polchinski, according to the FHP.

The crash happened on Ronald Reagan Boulevard near Laurel Road. An FHP investigation is ongoing.