BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT will begin repairs on a State Road 528 bridge on Monday.

Last month, a truck hauling an excavator damaged an overpass over Interstate 95

Continuous ramp and lane closures will go on for about three weeks.

Southbound I-95 to eastbound State Road 528 ramps will also be closed.

FDOT urges drivers to travel carefully through those construction zones.