MAITLAND, Fla. — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Maitland early Monday morning, according to authorities.
- Parts of Maitland Boulevard EB closed
The Maitland Police Department explained to Spectrum News 13 that the pedestrian was in the area of Maitland Boulevard and Keller Road just before 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.
The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police stated.
The names of the woman and driver and how she was struck has not been released.
Authorities also mentioned that Maitland Boulevard eastbound is shutdown from Keller Road to Lake Destiny Road.
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash involving a car that hit a woman in the area of Maitland Blvd and Keller Rd ( area 1801 Maitland Blvd ). Adult female transported in critical condition. Maitland Blvd Eastbound shutdown from Keller Rd to Lake Destiny.@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/TGk8fNQfDe— My News13 Traffic (@MyNews13Traffic) April 8, 2019