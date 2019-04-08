MAITLAND, Fla. — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Maitland early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Parts of Maitland Boulevard EB closed

The Maitland Police Department explained to Spectrum News 13 that the pedestrian was in the area of Maitland Boulevard and Keller Road just before 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police stated.

The names of the woman and driver and how she was struck has not been released.

Authorities also mentioned that Maitland Boulevard eastbound is shutdown from Keller Road to Lake Destiny Road.