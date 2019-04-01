WINTER PARK, Fla. — You may be familiar with Interstate 4's infamous "Fairbanks Curve," but what about the "Fairbanks Bend?"

That's what Florida Department of Transportation officials hope to turn it into during "I-4 Ultimate" project construction.

Work is underway to reduce the curve on Fairbanks Curve

Area is notorious for crashes, particularly in wet weather

First changes should be visible by the end of the summer

Last month, almost a dozen vehicles were involved in two chain reaction crashes which shut down the busy interstate.

"When drivers start going above the speed limit, or you add in the element of weather, that make for a little trickier drive for the area,” admitted Dave Parks, a public information officer for I-4 Ultimate.

But, work is underway on the notorious Fairbanks Curve.

“The changes we’re making, I think it’ll be known as ‘The Fairbanks Bend,’” said Parks.

Parks said that turning the curve into a bend takes time, a gradual shift of I-4 to the east. Fixing the area was one of the first things on which I-4 Ultimate focused when tackling the larger road project, lengthening ramps, adding auxiliary lanes and realigning for safety.

By the end of the summer, eastbound traffic will move onto a newly-constructed ramp in the area. By 2020, westbound lanes will be fixed, followed by express lanes.

This isn’t the first time transportation officials had to make changes to the Fairbanks Curve.

In 2012, Tropical Storm Debby rolled through, leading to more than 40 crashes on the curve in one weekend and road improvements, courtesy of state transportation officials.

Crews made a number of changes intended to make the road less dangerous, including adding an asphalt overlay.

Parks said that patience is key when navigating the many I-4 Ultimate changes over 21 miles of interstate.

"You can drive I-4 and something you drove on yesterday may be completely different today or a week from now,” he said.

The $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate Project has a projected completion date of 2021.