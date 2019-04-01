APOPKA, Fla. — A driver and a passenger died on Rock Springs Road early Monday morning after the car they were in crashed and caught fire in Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Identities of the driver, passenger not released

Cause of crash still under investigation

At around 3:15 a.m., a driver and passenger, both females, were in a 2004 Hyundai Accent going northbound on Rock Springs Road near Vista Crest Drive when for some reason the driver lost control, the FHP stated.

The car went into the southbound lanes, onto the shoulder and then the front of the car struck a concrete power pole and caught fire, detailed the FHP in a news release.

The two died at the scene. The driver wore a seatbelt, but the passenger did not, confirmed the FHP.

The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released.

The FHP stated it is unknown if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or not.

The crash is under investigation.