BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A truck with a backhoe damaged an overpass over Interstate 95 in Brevard County Friday, forcing several lanes of both roads to shut down.

The truck hit the top of the state Road 528 (Beachline) overpass over I-95, causing debris to fall onto the interstate, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP stated the northbound lanes of I-95 at State Road 528 are shut down because of the damage to the State Road 528 overpass. Traffic is being diverted to State Road 524. The southbound lanes are open.

State Road 528 is open westbound. Only one of the three eastbound lanes are open.

The overpass bridge needs to be inspected and the debris needs to be cleaned from the roadway, confirmed the FHP. No word on when I-95 and State Road 528 will reopen.

