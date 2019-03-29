LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old Fruitland Park woman was killed in a Lake County crash on U.S. 19 on Thursday night.

Dallis Hunter was killed in the crash

Driver Samantha Monroe suffered serious injuries

Charges pending against Monroe, deputies state

At around 6:05 p.m., Samantha Monroe of Grand Island was driving her 2003 Ford four-door vehicle going northbound on U.S. 19 near Matteson Lane when she somehow lost control, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle left the road and the right side of it struck a tree, the FHP stated.

Dallis Hunter was killed in the crash and the 19-year-old Monroe was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital for serious injuries, explained the FHP.

Neither Hunter nor Monroe wore a seatbelt, confirmed deputies.

FHP has not determined if Monroe was under the influence of alcohol and that charges are pending against her. However, the agency did not state what those charges are.

The crash remains under investigation.