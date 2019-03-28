FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A section of U.S. 1 southbound will be closed for about four hours during the overnight due to repair work, according to FDOT .

The work is being done to repair a damaged temporary barrier wall that is used by FDOT for a project concerning a new roundabout on U.S. 1 at Old Dixie Highway near Bunnell.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. Thursday and into Friday at 2 a.m. Southbound drivers will be diverted onto Seminole Woods Boulevard and the road will be accessible from Old Dixie Highway, explained FDOT.

Drivers can also use Seminole Woods Boulevard to eastbound Moody Boulevard (State Road 100) to southbound Interstate 95 and then return to southbound U.S. 1 using Old Dixie Highway (exit 278).

Or drivers can continue to the U.S. 1 interchange (exit 273).

FDOT warned that the construction schedule may change and drivers should be made aware of electronic message boards that will mention the closure.