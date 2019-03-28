SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 4 eastbound near Sanford early Thursday.

Get more traffic updates with the Road Report

All eastbound lanes were closed due to the fatal crash, but have since reopened.

Not much is not about it, except that one person has died and two children in the same vehicle have been taken to the Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital .

Another vehicle was involved, where a person was injured.

The conditions are unknown for those injured in the crash.

The crash had all eastbound lanes blocked at mile marker 102, near the State Road 46 exit at mile marker 101C.