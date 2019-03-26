OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The northbound sections of the Florida's Turnpike are closed after a fatal crash early Tuesday morning.

#TrafficAlert this is the backup from a different angle. All NB lanes on Turnpike in Osceola County are blocked off near exit 254..just past SR 417. Emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash. Seek an alternate route @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/LHDGPUF2Df — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) March 26, 2019

The fatal crash has closed parts of the Florida's Turnpike at mile marker 252, near the Central Florida GreeneWay (State Road 417) exit on early Tuesday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., a Kissimmee driver of a 2018 Toyota vehicle was going northbound on the turnpike when he somehow lost control and crashed into the barrier wall, explained the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned multiple times and the 27-year-old driver was thrown out of the vehicle, stated the FHP.

The 46-year-old driver of a semitractor trailer, Kirk Johnson of Plantation, noticed the vehicle partially blocking the left northbound lane, but he did not see the unnamed driver lying in the outside lane, according to the FHP.

The left front tire of the semi ran over the driver, confirmed the FHP.

The driver did not wear a seatbelt and the FHP is unsure if he was under the influence or not.

Johnson was not injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.