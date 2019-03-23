LEESBURG, Fla. — A 60-year-old Leesburg woman is dead after she was first hit by a vehicle and then was struck again by a second vehicle, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

At around 7:29 p.m. Friday, pedestrian Jo Ann Taylor was crossing Pine Street near Knott Street when she was struck by a 2006 Honda sedan, driven by 54-year-old Leesburg resident Audrey Littles, according to Capt. Joe Iozzi.

Taylor was knocked to the ground and several people were treating her as she sat on Pine Street, explained Iozzi in a news release.

At some point, a 2000 Saturn coupe, driven by another Leesburg resident 64-year-old Norma McDuffie, hit both Taylor and another pedestrian, June Griffin, a 64-year-old Lady Lake resident, wrote Iozzi.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene and Griffin was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center, but her condition was not released.

The roadway was shut down for about four and a half hours during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.