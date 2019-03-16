ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews are installing cables and a truss for a new pedestrian bridge over Colonial Drive in Orlando, and the road will be shut down again overnight.

Bridge extends Orlando Urban Trail into Downtown Orlando

Colonial Drive will be shut down from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Detours are in place

The bridge is part of the Orlando Urban Trail, connecting several trails throughout Orange County.

"It's very close to being finished," said Billy Haddaway, the city's transportation director. "The cables that are part of the final bridge construction are going to be installed this weekend."

The road will be closed tonight between Orange Avenue and Garland Avenue, just east of I-4 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

If you're heading east, head south on Hughey Avenue, then east on Amelia Street to Magnolia Avenue. You can then head north to Colonial Drive.

Those driving Westbound, head south on Orange Avenue to Amelia Street then west to Garland.

You can then head north back to Colonial.