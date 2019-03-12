ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 535 is back open at Meadow Creek Drive following a possible fatal crash that may involve a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

State Road 535 NB currently open at this time

Get traffic updates with the Road Report

#HappeningNow: Traffic back open along SR 535 where pedestrian was stuck and killed earlier this morning. We are working on gathering more information on the victim and the circumstances leading up to the crash @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/OOe9kq9KDI — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) March 12, 2019

A witness told Spectrum News 13 that a woman was crossing the road was and hit by a car. The Florida Highway Patrol is examining a Mears taxi van that remained on the scene, but officials have not yet stated if the vehicle is involved in the crash or not.

#BreakingNews SB lanes shutdown along SR 535 near MeadowCreek Drive due to a crash. I noticed a shoe, pizza box & other items on the ground. A witness told me a woman crossing the road was hit by a driver. We are working to confirm what happened. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/xvtMj9Bo3Z — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) March 12, 2019

While Spectrum News 13 is trying to confirm this information, the Florida Highway Patrol does list a crash as a "fatality" on that section of road on its live-traffic feed website .

Spectrum News 13 reporter Deborah Souverain noticed a shoe, a pizza box and other items on the ground.