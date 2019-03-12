ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 535 is back open at Meadow Creek Drive following a possible fatal crash that may involve a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

  • State Road 535 NB currently open at this time
A witness told Spectrum News 13 that a woman was crossing the road was and hit by a car. The Florida Highway Patrol is examining a Mears taxi van that remained on the scene, but officials have not yet stated if the vehicle is involved in the crash or not.

While Spectrum News 13 is trying to confirm this information, the Florida Highway Patrol does list a crash as a "fatality" on that section of road on its live-traffic feed website.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Deborah Souverain noticed a shoe, a pizza box and other items on the ground.