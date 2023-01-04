VALENCIA, Calif. — Rainy weather and a looming storm have forced the closure of the Thrill Capital of the World.

Six Flags Magic Mountain officials have informed visitors that it is closing Wednesday due to the rainy weather.

Officials said those who had tickets to visit the park Wednesday could use it for any other day throughout the year.

The closure comes as dark clouds and rain continue to pound Southern California.

Meteorologists said a "bomb cyclone" from the Pacific Ocean is expected to dump heavy rain and high winds across the state and Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday.

Northern California expects to receive the brunt of the storm, but a flood advisory is in effect in Los Angeles on Wednesday and Orange County, San Bernardino and Riverside on Thursday.

The region has seen up to six inches of rain since New Year's Day.

Knott's Berry Farm officials told Spectrum News on Tuesday that they are monitoring the rainy weather.

The Buena Park theme park typically closes during heavy rain weather events. They are asking visitors to check the Knott's Berry Farm social media pages on the status of the theme park.

"As of right now, there are no official plans to close the park today or tomorrow," a Knott's Berry Farm official said. "However, we recommend guests check our social channels for any updates."

Disneyland doesn't close due to rain, but certain outdoor attractions may be shut down.

The fireworks and World of Color could operate in the rain, but extreme wind usually cancels those shows.