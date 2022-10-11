ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Company prepares for its 100th anniversary, the price to celebrate at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure has increased.

A year after hiking prices, the admission price to visit Disney's Anaheim theme parks is going up, this time by as much as 9% on the highest-demand days.

Disney has a seasonal tiered pricing structure, meaning it charges more on days with less demand, like the mid-week in January, and more on high-demand days, like those around Christmas.

The lowest ticket for a single day, tier 0, one-park visit, remains at $104. Meanwhile, the mid-tier one-day and single-park tickets will go up at least $5 and as much as $15 for the highest-demand day. Disney's highest tier ticket will now cost $179, a $15 increase year-over-year. There are now seven pricing tiers.

Park hopper tickets, or the ability to visit both theme parks on the same day, have also gone up $5 from $60 to $65, on top of the one theme park, one-day admission fee.

Disneyland is literally begging you to skip school/work and come during the week. Check out the prices for one-day tickets on weekdays vs weekends in January and February: pic.twitter.com/sq2yryV7bJ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2022

Additionally, the theme park has raised prices on its pay-to-ride service, Genie+, from $20 to at least $25, and preferred parking $50, a $5 increase from last year. General parking remains the same at $30.

"Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story," a Disneyland spokesperson said in a statement. "We are so excited to share all the fun in store as the heart of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration during 2023. Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point – which hasn't changed since 2019."

The price increase comes a year after Disneyland's latest price hike.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the park in 2020, Disney hiked prices in 2021 by as much as $10 year-over-year on high-demand days and $25 for multi-day visits.

The price hikes at Disneyland have become an annual occurrence. The price to visit the Anaheim theme parks had doubled since 2012, when a one-day park ticket was $87.

But the price hikes have had no bearing on demand. Disney's addition of a Star Wars and Marvel-themed land and other attractions continues to reel in visitors.

Outside of the global pandemic that shut down the Anaheim theme parks in 2020, Disneyland alone, pre-pandemic, was attracting more than 18 million visitors a year, the Themed Entertainment Association reported. Disney California Adventure brings in 8 to 9 million visitors.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has said the company would continue to be flexible with ticket prices to manage the crowd levels.

Next year, Disneyland will have more in store as the company celebrates 100 years.

Disney officials have already announced that the Anaheim theme parks would be dressed in platinum decorations and debut the opening of the first-ever Mickey Mouse-themed ride, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, in a newly revamped Toontown.

Disney also plans to unveil two new nighttime spectaculars, one at each Anaheim theme park and the return of the Magic Happens parade.