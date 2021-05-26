ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure on Wednesday announced the theme parks would welcome back out-of-state guests starting June 15.

For now, only California residents are able to visit the theme parks in groups no larger than three households, but out-of-state visitors can already begin to book their magical return to Southern California on Disneyland.com.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park opened on April 30 after being closed for more than a year.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the Disney theme parks ready the opening of the new Avengers Campus on June 4, the reopening of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel on June 15 and Disneyland Hotel on July 2.

The theme parks are also now allowing guests to book their visit 120 days out.

All guests will continue to be required to wear face coverings throughout their visit.