ANAHEIM, Calif. — With theme parks across the state still closed and no reopening date in sight, Disneyland Resort officials announced they would terminate the current annual pass program, and certain passholders will receive a refund.

"We want to thank our annual passholders for their understanding during this closure period," Disneyland President Ken Potrock said in a statement. "Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort annual passports and sunsetting the current program."

Potrock added that Disney is developing a new membership offering for Disneyland Resort's two theme parks, once it can reopen, "that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility, and value for our biggest fans."

The annual passholder program's termination only applies to Disney's California theme parks, a Disney spokesman said to Spectrum News. Walt Disney World in Florida remains open.

Disney's announcement on Thursday comes as no surprise. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, along with other large theme parks across the state, have been closed since mid-March due to state orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Theme park operators would have to wait until their home county reached California's least restrictive yellow tier under the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economic plan. Orange County health officials had previously said that they didn't expect Orange County, the home of Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Knott's Berry Farm, to reach that tier until the middle of this year.

Even if Disneyland and other theme parks could reopen in the yellow tier, it can only reopen at 25% capacity under the governor's guidelines.

The announcement comes a month after a Disney official told Spectrum News in December that they had already started issuing refunds to certain eligible passholders.

The Disney spokesperson told Spectrum News previously that people who had annual passes last year can still receive discounts at select retailers at the Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street.

Disney reportedly has more than a million annual passholders.

An annual pass price ranges from $420 for limited visits on select days and no parking to as much as $1,450 to visit both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with parking every day. Passholders usually either pay for the annual pass up front or for Southern California residents, a monthly payment plan.

Pass holders can get more information on their refund at Disneyland.com/PassportRefund.