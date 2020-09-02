HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Tourism is one of the largest industries in Los Angeles County. In 2019, visitors spent over $25 billion, but due to pandemic travel restrictions, the Los Angeles Tourism Board expects a $10 billion loss this year.

This is why a new initiative was created specifically targeting locals to stimulate the economy called L.A. Love.

One activity that locals can enjoy while supporting L.A. businesses is joining a bike tour through the city. President and CEO of nonprofit L.A. Tourism, Adam Burke, took a ride with Bikes and Hikes, and was impressed with the active and socially distant way to see the city.

Burke is a transplant, moving to Los Angeles years ago, and instantly felt like he belonged. “The things I love most about it is that it’s one of the most diverse and welcoming places I’ve ever been,” Burke said.

Burke's love for the city runs deep, from his personal life to his new job leading L.A. Tourism. After the pandemic halted most travel to L.A., Burke and his team had to shift their outreach to the people who live here, as opposed to those who come for a visit.

“Living here, we take for granted the incredible things that bring millions of visitors here every year, and I think what this is encouraging people to do is explore different parts of this city,” Burke said.

For Bikes and Hikes tour guide Erik Hies, it's about helping people learn more about the city's history.

“L.A. is like an onion, there are many layers to it. My job as a guide is to show people all the different layers historically that make it what it is today,” Hies said.

By taking part in a new adventure, Burke says Angelenos can help stimulate the struggling economy, since it will be a while before international travelers make their way back.

“We expect we are going to lose $10 billion this year alone because of the pandemic. It really had a devastating impact on our community, so that’s why we are launching "L.A. Love" by Angelenos for Angelenos,” Burke said.

Leisure and hospitality is the third largest employment sector in L.A. County, but due to the pandemic, this industry has lost one out of every three jobs,. Burke believes if you have the means to support a local business like Bikes and Hikes, it will help your fellow neighbor get back to work.

Accoriding to L.A. Tourism, if every person who has a job and the means to spend extra money stays three nights at an area hotel, visits three local restaurants, and takes part in three activities, it will bring back 20,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic.

For those interested in taking part, L.A. Love is offering deals to residents for dining and hotel stays. For example, the Dream Hotel in Hollywood is offering a $100 dining credit to all local guests.

Burke hopes this new initiative aimed at those taking a staycation will both help struggling businesses and rejuvenate the spirits of Angelenos who are itching to get away.

“We realized if we come together, there will be a better day. I think it’s more important now than ever,” Burke said.