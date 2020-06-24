STATEWIDE — Tourism leaders with Visit Florida will meet virtually on Wednesday morning to discuss how to move forward in marketing the Sunshine State during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be a Zoom meeting on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Florida is usually a summertime tourism magnet, but the future is uncertain with coronavirus cases continuing to go up in the state.

It is expected that tourism leaders to figure how to spend marketing dollars to attract people to the state during the pandemic.

On the meeting’s agenda is: Presentation and Approval of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Marketing Plan and Strategic Plan Update.

Also on the agenda: Operating and Capital Budget plans.

Last month, SpaceX launched a piloted rocket from the Space Coast , drawing thousands of visitors to watch history in the making as it was the first time a private company launched astronauts from U.S soil.

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis' phase two reopening plan, SeaWorld and Universal Orlando have reopened with safety precautions in place.

Disney World is planning to reopen next month, with safety precautions as well.

The question is, will people from out of state continue to flock to Florida during our tourism season as they have in years past? That is what leaders will discuss during a Zoom conference call.

For Visit Florida board of director's meeting, people can fill out a comment card if they want to share their thoughts about tourism.

Once filled out, a person can email it to operations@visitflorida.org ahead of the meeting.

That virtual meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Zoom information to join:

1-888-475-4499

Meeting ID: 966 5261 5158