BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday is a major step for the East Buffalo community.

Just over two months ago, a racist attack left 10 dead and 3 injured when an alleged gunman opened fire at a Tops grocery store.

Now, that store on Jefferson Avenue is back open after renovations.

People came out to the store as early as 5 a.m. to gather in prayer and song as it prepared to resume business for the first time since the shooting. It was an emotional moment for many to see the fence that went up two months and one day ago finally come down. It was a sign of new beginnings.

Crowds are already forming in the name of prayer outside the Jefferson Ave Tops. The store is set to open to the public for the first time since the shooting today. @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/1OkOTdbIJu — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) July 15, 2022

After the doors opened, the number of shoppers steadily grew and the store and parking lot were bustling with people returning for the first time since the tragedy.

Officials with Tops say 75% of staff have returned to work at the Jefferson Avenue location with employees telling them they're comfortable to be back.

After two months and one day , workers are removing the fence in front of the Jefferson Avenue Tops.



This the first time the parking lot has been fence free since the horrific racially motivated shooting that took the lives of 10 people. @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/FH2iSo9vT6 — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) July 15, 2022

The newly renovated store now addresses security concerns that residents had before returning to shop, with wider aisles, better sight lines, increased professional security, an emergency evacuation alarm system and an emergency exit.

"I'm not scared at all," said Brue Warrick of Trust God Ministries. "I'm just waiting to go back in the store just to see what new did they bring to the Tops. I just hope people in the community will not be scared to go back in there."

A bittersweet moment as Tops employees stand in the now open parking lot for a picture. The store is expected to open to the public for the first time around 9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/YP6pcSV38T — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) July 15, 2022

The front of the store now has a permanent memorial with a poem by Buffalo poet laureate Jillian Hanesworth — another feature residents in the Jefferson Avenue community wanted to see.

The store's reopening brought mixed feelings for some residents but while they are still wrestling with grief, most are glad this day has come.

Employees and community leaders stand in prayer in front of Tops. We will have more community reaction on today’s opening at the top of the hour on @SPECNews1BUF .🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/85rplaQUtL — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) July 15, 2022

"On May 14 I got a call that a shooting took place," said La Candice Durham of Buffalo. "I'm hopeful and I'm grateful just to be here and support the employees, the staff and the customers."

Others feel the reopening came too soon. They came out Friday with signs expressing their feelings.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Tops opened at 7:45 am and not long after a handful of people came with signs saying the reopening came too soon . We will have community reaction at the top of the hour on @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/SZ0qjYsCZP — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) July 15, 2022

"We're here to say two months is too soon," said Jalonda Hill of Buffalo. "We're hoping to have a public meeting where we can give the community an opportunity to talk about what they may want they want to see on these ... these are sacred lands now, there's blood that's been shed on these grounds. What would you want to see here? Is it Tops? OK, you know, or is it a public memorial park? Let's give the community a chance to talk about those things."

Despite the range of emotions on the store's relatively quick turnaround, one thing is certain, the tragedy will not be forgotten.