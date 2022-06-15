BUFFALO, N.Y. — United States Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Buffalo on Wednesday to meet with the families of the 10 people killed and three wounded in the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

Garland will be accompanied by U.S. Attorney Trini Ross of the Western District of New York.

Garland and Ross will pay their respects at the site of the shooting at 10:40 a.m., followed by a news conference at 11:45 a.m. at the Apollo Theatre.

The attorney general is coming one day after the city marked one month since the racially-motivated attack on May 14. The community observed the occasion Tuesday to honor the lives lost that day.

Tops President John Persons says the Jefferson Avenue store will have a new look and will honor the victims when it reopens at the end of July.