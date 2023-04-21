A two-day union vote at a Lower East Side Trader Joe’s ended in a tie, handing a loss to workers who supported the effort, the union announced Friday.

The final vote at the Essex Crossing Trader Joe’s was 76-76, legally marking a win for the company, worker-led union Trader Joe’s United said in a news release.

Despite the tie, however, worker-organizers at the store said they would continue to fight for a union.

What You Need To Know A two-day union vote at a Lower East Side Trader Joe’s ended in a tie, handing a loss to workers who supported the effort, the union announced Friday



The final vote at the Essex Crossing Trader Joe’s was 76-76, legally marking a win for the company



If the union election had been successful, the store at the corner of Grand and Clinton streets would have become the first unionized Trader Joe’s in New York, the union said earlier this week

“From the Upper West Side store almost ten years ago, to the Union Square wine shop that corporate closed just days before workers filed for an election, to the Williamsburg store and now Essex Crossing — Trader Joe’s workers have been trying to unionize here for a long time,” they said in a statement.

“The company’s massive NYC stores are a challenge and corporate union-busting is a beast, but we will not stop fighting for each other and for the working conditions we deserve,” they added.

NY1 has reached out to Trader Joe’s for comment.

If the union election had been successful, the store at the corner of Grand and Clinton streets would have become the first unionized Trader Joe’s in New York, the union said earlier this week.

The union’s loss at Essex Crossing Thursday night came the same day worker-organizers at a Trader Joe’s in Oakland, California won their union vote 73-53, Trader Joe’s United said.

Trader Joe's workers at stores in Hadley, Massachusetts and Minneapolis, Minnesota voted in favor of joining Trader Joe's United last year, the union said. And in January, crew members at a store in Louisville, Kentucky also voted to unionize; Trader Joe's has filed objections to the results, according to the union.

Workers at a Trader Joe's in Williamsburg, Brooklyn filed a petition to unionize in September, but in October, the union vote failed.