LIHUE, Hawaii — The Kauai Film Office website, FilmKauai.com, now features a new look, logo and improved functionality as it ramps up a year-long marketing initiative to coincide with Kauai’s 90th anniversary as a world-class production destination that began in 1933.

The new site makes for an easier user experience to search for locations, to access permits, production resources and find incentives

As of Sept. 1, directors, location managers and producers can access the new user-friendly site to navigate through the county’s varied landscapes, access permits, find incentives and on-island production resources. The site will also offer the latest news from Kauai’s film industry.

“With production pipelines reopening just as Kauai approaches 90 years of being a filmmaker’s paradise, it’s a particularly vibrant time to build on the collective momentum and reimagine the Film Kauai website,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami, in a Kauai County news release. “From its unique natural beauty to the supportive community of professionals that make filming in Kauai a turnkey experience, there are countless reasons for industry decision-makers to keep Kauai in focus.

“Mahalo to our Office of Economic Development’s Kauai Film Office and Film Commissioner Sandy Ka‘auwai for working thoughtfully and tirelessly to complete this beautiful new website that makes the process to film on Kauai an easier and more enjoyable experience, and truly represents Kauai’s aloha spirit.”

The benefits and brand of Film Kauai will be celebrated in a roll out across new collateral, social media, digital and traditional advertising, and events, according to the release.

“Kauai’s creative industries contribute both to the local economy, as well as enhance the production value of films, television shows, and commercials from around the world,” said County of Kauai Film Commissioner and Economic Development Specialist Sandy Ka‘auwai. She added that through the new website, production resources and the island’s history can easily be showcased, updated and navigated.

The Kauai Film Commission is a division of the County of Kauai Office of Economic Development.

