HONOLULU — Mayor Rick Blangiardi, together with Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, Waikiki leaders and representatives from the City’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Department of Enterprise Services, gathered on Wednesday for the blessing ceremony of the fourth and final Kuhio Beach Park pavilion that will open to the public as “The Queen’s Arbor.”

What You Need To Know Reservations for The Queen’s Arbor are required for breakfast seatings at 6:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.



Reservations can be made online or by calling 808-927-4936

Scheduled for a soft opening on June 20, “The Queen’s Arbor” is on Kalakaua Avenue between Liliuokalani Avenue and Kealohilani Avenue and will be operated by Highgate Concessions, LLC. It will feature an oceanfront breakfast of sustainable, farm-to-table ingredients and a cultural storytelling experience that will share Waikiki’s rich history and the legacy of Hawaii’s last reigning monarch, Queen Lili‘uokalani.

“I am pleased that our city agencies, including DPR, DES, the Honolulu Police Department, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department’s C.O.R.E. program and our Office of Housing are working closely with organizations and businesses in Waikiki, including the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Waikiki Business Improvement District, Waikiki Improvement Association, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, Oahu Visitors Bureau and our city concessionaires to improve safety and the overall experience in Waikiki for residents and visitors,” stated Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “I wish our concessionaires much success and extend my sincere appreciation to this team effort for working cohesively to build a stronger community.”

There are four pavilions on Kuhio Beach. The first pavilion on the ewa end of the beach is home to The Grass Shack Bistro, which sells cold refreshments such as shaved ice and a signature pineapple drink. Pacific Island Beach Boys occupy the two pavilions closest to Diamond Head, providing beach services such as surf lessons and board rentals.

“We are honored to partner with the city to celebrate the rich history of Waikiki and continue the spirit of Hawaiian hospitality,” said Kelly Sanders, executive vice president of operations for Highgate Hawaii. “We are excited to share Queen Lili‘uokalani’s legacy and cultural traditions with the community and guests and help restore a sense of place.”

Laura H. Thielen, director of the DPR, added, “Activation of the areas will be a tremendous benefit to the public, and we hope these new, temporary concessions will help us to determine longer-term solutions for the area.”

Reservations (required), activities and menu information for The Queen’s Arbor is available online.

Sarah Yamanaka is a digital journalist for Spectrum News Hawaii.