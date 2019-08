Ruby Tuesday on West Ridge Road in Greece abruptly closed Friday.

Employees received an email shortly before 9 a.m. Friday saying the restaurant will be permanently closed and that employees were welcome to visit the restaurant to speak with management until 5 p.m.

A former employee now says they and other employees are now left jobless.

TGI Fridays at The Mall at Greece Ridge tells Spectrum News they are holding open interviews Saturday for employees laid off from noon until 5 p.m.