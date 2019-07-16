There's a new developer for the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, but the project is still expected to be on schedule.

Initially Nick Sinatra and the RMS Investment Corporation placed the winning bid for the Boulevard Mall back in April, but they have since backed out.

Douglas Jemal is now the lead on the development and plans to rebrand the mall as Boulevard Place.

It will include lifestyle and residential parts.

Jemal is also heading up the development of the Seneca One Tower.

AJ Baynes, the president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, says Jemal has shown interest in investing in Western New York.

“Creating a community there with its proximity to the university, it all goes to the attraction of the region with the renaissance that's taking place in downtown Buffalo and the new jobs that are being created there, with the Medical Campus, 43 North. It’s just all positive things for Western New York,” said Baynes.

Jemal told Spectrum News that he plans to begin construction within the next six months.

There is no set timeline on when the project will be finalized.