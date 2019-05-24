Spectrum News 1 -- An Illinois based company is recalling more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products over concerns the meat may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the meat was packaged on April 19th at Aurora Packing Company, Inc., in North, Aurora, Illinois. The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the 62,112 pounds of raw beef products bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing.

There have been no reports of illness connected to this recall. To learn more about the recall, click here.