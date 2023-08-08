WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Fall isn’t here yet, but there are signs that it's on the way.

Mayer Brothers is now open for the season and their seasonal treats are available now.

Mayer Brothers is one of New York’s oldest family-owned businesses, it opened in 1852. Popular items include doughnuts, pies and cider.

Supervisor Colleen Nelson says her favorite part is the people.

"We have so many new customers and returning customers also that, that's my favorite part is seeing everybody that you saw last year and the year before and the year before that," said Nelson. "It's like you see little kids coming in at 3 and now they're driving and you're going 'oh my lord.' "

On Tuesday morning, people were waiting outside for the doors to open.

Mayer Brothers is located on Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca. They're open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. from August through November. During the last week of November, hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.