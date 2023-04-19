ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The month of May is going to be an explosive one for Rochester. Two major events are set to take place, the Lilac Festival and the PGA Championship, both of which are sure to draw in huge crowds and create unforgettable memories.

The Lilac Festival is set to kick off first, running from May 12-21. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of activities, including live music, food vendors, and of course, the gorgeous blooming lilacs. This cherished tradition in Rochester is one that locals and visitors alike look forward to each year. The festival celebrates the blooming of the lilac bushes in Highland Park, with more than 1,200 varieties of lilacs on display. It's a great opportunity to take in the beauty of spring, and a chance to spend time with friends and family.

Meanwhile, golf enthusiasts in Rochester are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the PGA Championship, which is set to take place at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21. The championship is one of the most highly anticipated events on the golf calendar, attracting some of the world's top players, celebrities and thousands of fans from around the globe. This is the third time the championship is being held at Oak Hill, the last time being in 2013. The course is known for being challenging, with narrow fairways and tough greens, making it a true test for even pro golfers.

The economic impact of the PGA Championship on Rochester cannot be overstated. The event plans to create jobs at all levels, from sales tax to income tax, and so many different streams. There will be a lot of people working, earning money from those working at the event, perhaps those who are parking cars in yards or driving Uber. Restaurants, pizza shops and every imaginable business hope to benefit.

"It creates revenue at all levels from sales tax, income tax and so many different streams," said Bob Duffy, president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

So, which event will people attend? That remains to be seen. While the Lilac Festival is a cherished tradition in Rochester, the PGA Championship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness some of the world's best golfers competing on a world-class course. One thing is for sure, Rochester is in for an exciting couple of weeks, and both events are sure to draw huge crowds, create unforgettable memories, and of course, bring in huge revenue.

If you're looking for something to do in Rochester in May, the Lilac Festival and PGA Championship are two events that you won't want to miss. So mark your calendars and get ready to experience the best of Rochester this May.