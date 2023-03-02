ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Auto Show has returned after being absent in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic.

The show opened on Thursday at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

There are more than 175 vehicles on display. Enthusiasts and consumers can find everything from high-end luxury cars, daily drivers, sports cars, SUVs, trucks and electric vehicles.

"So what we did because of the transition to the electric vehicle world, we tried to bring together nine vehicles into what we're calling the EV zone and we wanted to give consumers an opportunity to look at a bunch of different models all in one area," said Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association. "So we've got six here on the lower level, three on the upper level, and we've got some companies that do some work in the EV world and so we brought it all together to make it really educational for consumers so you can ask questions and really understand it. Driving an electric vehicle is very different than driving an internal combustion engine gas vehicle. So there's a lot of education that needs to happen."

The Rochester Auto Show has been around for more than 100 years with the first one taking place in 1908. The current incarnation of the event has been held at the convention center since it opened in 1986.

The event runs through Sunday on the following schedule:

Thursday and Friday: Noon - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.